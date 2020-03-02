Breanna Kressin passed her Senior Moves in the Field test to become the youngest and second individual in Crookston Figure Skating Club (CFSC) history to earn the title of “Gold Medalist” with the United States Figure Skating Association.

The title of “United States Figure Skating Gold Medalist” is the highest honor a skater can achieve and this title is earned by passing the Gold Dance test, Senior Moves in the Field test or Senior Freeskate test.

Breanna passed her Senior Moves in the Field Test on December 22, 2019.

"We are blessed to have Breanna also coaching our ice dancing skaters this season," said Crookston Figure Skating Club director and coach Erica Uttermark. "Years of dedication and hard work go into passing these tests and many skaters will never achieve this honor."

The CFSC will congratulate Breanna during this year's annual Dreams on Ice with flowers and her USFSA gold medalist jacket.

