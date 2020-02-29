There's a reason why Ada-Borup has lost only one game all season. Crookston boys' basketball got to see it on Friday.

The Cougars, the third-ranked team in Class A, jumped out to a 20-3 lead and cruised the rest of the way, beating the Pirates 83-38 in their final regular season game.

Crookston (9-17) had its work cut out for it with leading scorer and rebounder Caden Osborn out, but with the way Ada-Borup played on Friday, it might not have made a difference. The giant, athletic Cougars were dominant in the paint and deadly in transition, scoring 35 points within just 10 minutes.

Up 38-13, Ada-Borup (24-1) then closed the first half on a 16-0 run.

The Cougars finally took their feet off the gas pedal after halftime, resting their key players, and as a result the second half was much more even. The Pirates were outscored 27-23 after the break.

Easton Tangquist (Jr., G) scored 12 points to lead Crookston, Jack Garmen (So., G) scored nine, Carter Bruggeman (Jr., G) scored seven, Jacob Hesby (So., G) scored three, Walker Winjum (Sr., G) scored two, Quinn Winand (Sr., F) scored two, Cooper Brown (Sr., G) scored one, Jacob Miller (So., G) scored one and Brady Butt (Sr., F) scored one.

Avery Okroi led Ada-Borup with 22 points.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will await their matchup in the first round of the Section 8AA Playoffs, which will be revealed Saturday. The game will take place next Thursday, Mar. 4.

