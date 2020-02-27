Minnesota State used a 28-1 run between the second and third quarters to knock Minnesota Crookston out of the NSIC Tournament, winning 87-54 on Wednesday evening in Mankato.

The loss ends the Golden Eagles' season at 5-22 overall and 4-19 in NSIC play.

UMC came out strong against the NSIC South's second seed, knocking down several shots from outside to counteract the Mavericks' (17-10, 14-9) inside dominance. The Golden Eagles trailed 20-14 after one quarter, and trailed just 31-28 after a 3-pointer with 4:16 to go until halftime.

But Minnesota State closed the first half on an 11-0 run and began the second half on an 18-1 run, all in all holding Minnesota Crookston without a field goal for 13 minutes behind a stingy full-court pressure defense. The Mavericks forced 21 turnovers for the game.

MSU led by as many as 36 points in the fourth quarter.

Mattea Vetsch (Fr., G) scored 10 points to lead the Golden Eagles, who will return their top eight scorers next season and had a roster of mostly underclassmen. Mary Burke (R-Fr., F) and Alyssa Peterson (Fr., G) each added nine apiece.

Kristi Fett scored a game-high 20 points, one of four Mavericks in double figures.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.



