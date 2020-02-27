They're celebrated in CHS hallways and receive a police and fire escort through town.

The five Crookston Pirate wrestlers who qualified for the state individual tournament in St. Paul this weekend hit the road Thursday, but not before they were celebrated in the halls of Crookston High School and on the streets through town.

Qualifying for the state individual meet at the section individual tournament last weekend were junior Zach Brown, freshman Ethan Boll, freshman Ethan Bowman, eighth-grader Carter Coauette and freshman Hunter Knutson.

In what has long been a tradition for any Pirates heading to state in any sport or activity, the wrestlers walked the hallway loop at the high school as students and teachers lined the halls to cheer them and members of the marching band accompanied them.

Waiting outside in the parking lot, in addition to their parents and other wrestling fans heading to St. Paul, too, was a Crookston Fire Department truck and Crookston Police Department squad, both of which fired up their sirens and led the caravan through town and to city limits.

See the Times' Facebook page for live videos of the send-off and escort.