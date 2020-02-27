Winona State ended Minnesota Crookston men's basketball's season with an 88-57 win in the first round of the NSIC Tournament on Wednesday in Winona.

The Golden Eagles finished the 2019-20 season with an 11-18 record, 7-16 in conference play.

In many ways, Wednesday was the story of UMC's season. The Golden Eagles, who allowed opponents to shoot over 40 percent from 3-point range in the regular season and near 50 percent overall, allowed the Warriors (18-11, 14-8) to shoot 53 percent from the field and hit 16 of 35 3-pointers.

Winona State scored the game's first 11 points, went on another 12-0 run after UMC got on the board, and took a 44-21 lead into halftime.

An 8-0 run to get within 51-32 was as close as the Golden Eagles came in the second half. They shot better in the second half, but only barely — 33 percent, compared to 25 percent before the break.

Harrison Cleary (Sr., G), the NSIC's all-time leading scorer, saw his college career come to an end with a 14-point night. Chase Johnson (R-Jr., F) had a 12-point, 10-rebound double double, while Malcolm Cohen (R-Sr., F) also played his last college game, scoring 11 points.

Winona State had four players in double figures, led by Alec Rosner and Caleb Wagner with 16.

