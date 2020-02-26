Minnesota Crookston catcher/third baseman Cassie Querry (Jr.) was named NSIC Softball Player of the Week as announced by the conference office on Tues., March 25.

Querry, a newcomer to the Golden Eagle softball program, is a first-time honoree for the weekly award.

Querry went 8-of-13 for a .615 batting average as the Golden Eagles continued one of the program’s best-ever starts by going 2-2 in Minot, N.D. last weekend. She scored four runs on the week, added three doubles and 10 RBIs in four games, and hit home runs for against Mary and Montana State Billings, including a grand slam against the Marauders.

Querry is hitting .436 as a junior with 11 runs scored, three doubles, one triple, a team-high four home runs and 17 RBIs while slugging .817 with a 1.372 OPS. She was joined on the weekly honor roll by NSIC Pitcher of the Week Meghan Anderson of Northern State.

The Golden Eagles will take on Washburn and Pittsburg State Sat., Feb. 29 in Topeka, Kan., as they look to continue to build on a 6-6 start to the 2020 season.

