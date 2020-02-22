Brandon Meyer and Drew Blair were unguardable for Minnesota Duluth on Friday night, powering the Bulldogs to a come-from-behind, 90-84 overtime win over Minnesota Crookston at Lysaker Gymnasium.

Meyer scored 44 points, including a 3-pointer which tied the game at 69 late, and pulled down 13 rebounds, and Blair added 26.

The Golden Eagles (11-16 overall, 7-14 NSIC) came out on fire, taking a 26-9 lead midway through the first half and 44-28 at halftime on the back of 10 3-pointers.

A Malcolm Cohen (R-Sr., F) jumper with 16:50 to play pushed UMC's lead to 54-32. But over the next eight minutes, Minnesota Duluth (20-7, 15-6) went on a 22-6 run to come within six.

The Golden Eagles had a response, maintaining a nine-point lead into the final minutes. Down the stretch, though, the Bulldogs went with a full-court press, forcing two turnovers which enabled them to tie it at 69 and then take the lead at 71.

Harrison Cleary (Sr., G) was clutch for UMC, scoring six points in the final minute, including two free throws with seven seconds left to send the game to overtime tied at 75. But the Golden Eagles ran out of gas in the extra period, leading only once, as UMD put the game away at the line.

Minnesota Crookston shot 46.5 percent and 34.4 percent from deep, but was just 1-for-14 from 3-point range in the second half. Cleary led the team with 25 points and six assists, while Cohen added 19.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles finish their regular season at home against St. Cloud State at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

