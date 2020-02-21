“On a different day…”



The words don’t come out of Wes Hanson’s mouth tinged with regret, but with optimism instead.



Last Tuesday, Crookston wrestling fell to Fosston-Bagley, 36-34, in the first round of the Section 8A team tournament. The Brawlers were a team the Pirates had beaten previously this season, and a team that would go on to take No. 1 seed Frazee to the wire in Friday’s semifinal. Frazee was then defeated in the final by Badger/Greenbush-Middle River — which Crookston fell just short against, 39-34, in January.



“It just shows that we’re right there,” Hanson said Thursday.



Ten days later, the Pirates have the chance to use that near-miss as fuel for the fire.



The Section 8A individual tournament begins Friday afternoon at Crookston High School. And while Hanson hoped — with good reason — that his entire team could have been preparing to wrestle in St. Paul for the state championships next week, that hasn’t affected his confidence in what his individual wrestlers bring to the table.



The marquee is obvious at 120 pounds: junior Zach Brown. A state qualifier the last two seasons, and a fourth-place finisher at 113 pounds a season ago, he’ll be the unquestioned favorite when he steps onto his home mat.



“I feel a little bit of both both pressure and confidence knowing that I can go out and wrestle and get it done,” Brown said. “But I also feel there's pressure with people gunning for me.”



Brown purposely sought out more challenging opponents at the start of the season, moving around weight classes while doing what was best for the team. That shows in his record — 30-8, down from 39-3 last season. But he’s still second in team points and third in pins for the Pirates, and is on an eight-match win streak since he won his 125th career bout in Greenbush.



“We’re looking for him to lead our guys. He’s the one that’s been there and done it,” Hanson said. “ … He’s just sharpened up a few things and his conditioning is in a good place. Traditionally he’s really been one who has peaked in the postseason, and we’re expecting that again.”



Beyond Brown, Crookston has no shortage of contenders. The Pirates were strong in the lower weights this season, and Carter Coauette (Fr.), Ethan Bowman (Fr.), Nolan Dans (Jr.), Cameron Weiland (Jr.) and Braxton Volker (Jr.) all figure to make noise on Friday and Saturday.



Coauette, who will compete at 106 pounds, is 26-9 on the season and has already beaten most of the competition he’s likely to face this weekend.



“If he can go and stay on the offense, he’s got a great chance,” Hanson said.



Bowman, who’s 33-8 and third on the Pirates in team points, has been in and out of the rankings at 113 pounds all season long. Dans (30-11) was the Pirates’ breakout wrestler early in the season, starting off 15-0, but has since settled in at 126 pounds and Hanson expects him to be seeded in the top four.



Weiland, a team captain, has 190 team points on the season and 27 pins to lead Crookston in both categories, also having racked up 33 wins total.



“He’s a pinner,” Hanson said. “He’s really wrestled well and looked strong in all positions. We need him to wrestle with a lot of confidence.”



Volker, meanwhile, has had a breakout freshman season at 138 pounds, with 29 wins already and 22 coming by pin. In his own opinion, he started off the season strong before a dip in the middle, but has started to pick it up as of late.



“His technique has really sharpened, his confidence has grown and he’s just matured a lot as a wrestler throughout the season,” Hanson said.



The middle and upper weights feature intrigue as well. Hanson hopes for podium finishes, at least, from Hunter Knutson (Fr.), Cade Coauette (Jr.), Hunter Kresl (Fr.) and Layten Fuentes (Fr.).



Ethan Boll (Fr.) is Crookston’s big gun up top, though. Coming in with a 35-4 record and a team-high 65 takedowns on the year, he’ll likely have a one or a two seed at 182 pounds.



“It’s not always true, but typically as you go up in weight classes you just find older wrestlers developmentally,” Hanson said. “It is a bit rare to have a freshman having the success he's had at that weight class.”



If you’re looking for the best story, though, it might be Josiah Wagner. In his first year of wrestling ever, the sophomore has emerged as the go-to choice at 160 pounds.



Having spent time early in the year at the junior varsity level, where matches often consist of 60 or 90-second periods as opposed to two minutes, wrestling a complete match has been an adjustment for Wagner in the process. He’ll come in without having faced much of the field, as well. Hanson, though, hopes that Wagner can put himself in medal contention thanks to his recent form.



“Really, it’s come down to his confidence,” Hanson said. “He’s known some of the techniques we’ve shown early, but now to be able to implement them in matches where it matters. He’s got a good double leg, and he can score.”



Crookston won’t bring a complete team to the mat, though. Greg Gonzalez (Jr.), who wrestles at 220 pounds, fractured his hand last week. While he would have been “right in the mix,” according to Hanson, he’ll still cheer on his teammates this weekend before looking forward to his final season.



The Pirates’ season has progressed in stages. With a slate heavy on duals early in the season, Hanson wanted to make sure his team developed the right mentality and style. Recently, though, and obviously amplified by the end of the dual season, Crookston has reassessed its progress.



Hanson doesn’t want to send any wrestlers onto the mat if they’re not comfortable wrestling in any and every position, but at the same time, the Pirates have honed in on their biggest strengths individually and ensuring total confidence in those areas.



“When it gets down to this point it's about peaking, feeling good, wrestling with confidence,” Hanson said. “It’s nice to have an arsenal with 100 moves and be able to hit anything, but at the same point many of the best wrestlers have really mastered a handful of techniques and got those down, and that’s what really drives them to success late in the year.”



Thus, with only one competition — the Section 8A team tournament — in the last 19 days, February has been about putting the finishing touches on an entire season’s worth of development.

On Friday and Saturday, the Pirates will find out if those touches are enough.



“Our guys have been working really hard and realizing they have a great opportunity to go out there and wrestle in their home gym and earn a ticket to state,” Hanson said. “That’s what we’ve been working for.”

