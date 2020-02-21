Boys' basketball: seniors Morgan Coauette, Eden Haller, Eliza Meyer and Michelle Pahlen

Head coach Greg Garmen:"These four senior managers have done a great job this year and in the years past. They are extremely efficient at what they do for us and will be hard to replace."

Girls' basketball: seniors Gretchen Theis, Dani Boyle and Kasey Cwikla

Head coach Darin Zimmerman: "Our seniors have had great careers this far and have stepped up their game and leadership in their senior year. We will depend on that leadership to make a postseason run."

Boys' hockey: senior Ben Andringa

Head coach Josh Hardy: "Ben, a senior Forward has recently returned from injury and has been on a tear, picking up 7 assists in his last 5 games. Ben's speed is his most dangerous asset and he's been using that along with his hard-nosed work ethic to create time and space for his teammates. He's a game-changer and having a great finish to his senior season."



Wrestling: freshman Braxton VolkerHead coach Wes Hanson: "Braxton is having a breakout season in his freshman campaign. He has amassed 29 wins on the season and impressively has 22 of those wins by pin. Braxton has worked hard in the offseason and throughout our season. He loves diving into the technical side of wrestling and it shows. He was crucial to our dual team success all season and I look forward to coaching him this weekend at the individual section tournament held in Crookston."

