The postseason is often looked at as a new season, but East Grand Forks was the same as ever on Thursday.

The fifth-ranked Green Wave ended Crookston boys' hockey's season Thursday night, beating the Pirates (5-22) in East Grand Forks in the Section 8A Quarterfinals, 10-1.

East Grand Forks (18-4-2), the No. 2 seed in the section, scored three goals in the first period, five in the second and two in the third. Landon Parker led the way, registering a hat trick in the first period and finishing with four goals.

Quinn Westlake (Sr., F) scored Crookston's lone goal, which came on the power play with 47 seconds to go in the second period off assists by Joey Doda (Sr., F) and Leyton Salentine (Sr., D). But by this point, the Green Wave led 7-0.

The Pirates were outshot, 58-8, on the night. Noah Dragseth (Jr.) made 38 saves on the 46 shots he saw, while Carter Nelson (Jr.) stopped 10 of 12.

