The Pirates ran the clock down and the ball ended up the only place it could: in Caden Osborn's hands.

Osborn flicked the ball off his wrist, holding his right arm up and keeping it there long after the ball splashed through the net.

For Crookston boys' basketball, those final three points were a fitting way to cap off a picture-perfect 18 minutes. The Pirates scored 54 points, their highest-scoring half of the season, on their way to a 91-62 win over Roseau on Senior Night.

Thursday's win snapped a four-game losing streak for Crookston (9-15), which swept the season series against the Rams (6-18) after a 63-60 win in Roseau on Dec. 27.

The Pirates were hot from the get-go. Taking a 21-10 lead within eight minutes in a fast-paced game, they settled in during the middle of the half, answering every Roseau bucket with one of their own.

But Crookston really turned it on in the final five minutes before halftime. It hit four 3-pointers down the stretch, extending a 37-28 lead to 18 points going into the locker room.

The Rams punched back after intermission, cutting the Pirate lead to 59-49, but Crookston came right back with a 19-0 run to put the final nail in the coffin.

At the end of that run, Osborn closed his hands around his 718th career rebound — the most in Pirate history.

On Senior Night, it was the Pirate seniors who shone brightest. Osborn, in his second game returned from a knee injury, scored 25 points and pulled down 15 rebounds. Walker Winjum (Sr., G) scored 22 points, 20 of which came in the first half.

In fact, all six of Crookston's seniors — Osborn, Winjum, Cooper Brown, Brady Butt, Joseph Ramirez and Quinn Winand — found the scoreboard. The latter four scored two points apiece.

In addition, Easton Tangquist (Jr., G) scored 18 points, while Carter Bruggeman (Jr., G) and Jack Garmen (So., G) each scored nine.

Jere Bender scored 20 points and Jed Dunham scored 15 to pace the Rams.

UP NEXT: The Pirates travel to Bagley for an important section game next Tuesday. The Flyers beat Crookston, 77-60, in Crookston on Dec. 3.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.