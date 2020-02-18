Like goals?

If you do and were at the Crookston Sports Center on Tuesday night, you were in the right place.

Crookston boys' hockey exploded to the tune of five goals in the first period, beating Park Rapids, 7-1, in the Section 8A play-in game to advance to the quarterfinals and end the Panthers' season.

The seventh-seeded Pirates (5-21) got their third win in three games against 10th-seeded Park Rapids (4-21) on the season. The first two were decided by scores of 7-2, and it was evident from the opening moments Tuesday that this one might be similar.

Two minutes and 15 seconds into the game, Leyton Salentine (Sr., D) ripped a wrist shot into the net. Crookston then experienced a relative drought of five minutes, until Quinn Westlake (Sr., F) poked home a rebound off of shots by Blaine Andringa (So., F) and Jack Doda (Fr., F).

Then, all hell broke loose.

Westlake's goal was the first of four in a span of four minutes: Joey Doda (Sr., F) finished off a rush that was started by Ty Hamre (Sr., D/F) to make it 3-0, Jack Doda circled behind the net and scored on a wraparound on the power play, and after Ben Andringa (Sr., F) missed the net on a shorthanded breakaway, Quincy Jantz beat Noah Dragseth (Jr., G) to get the Panthers on the board.

With 74 seconds before the first intermission Westlake banged home his second goal from an assist by Andringa. Crookston put just 12 shots on goal (giving up eight) in the first, but scored on nearly half of them.

Surprisingly, it was Park Rapids that came out with all the momentum in the second period. The Panthers dominated the offensive zone, putting nine shots on net within the first five minutes.

But the Pirates continued to take advantage of what opportunities they got. Jack Doda and Andringa teamed up on the penalty kill, Doda finding the net a second time halfway through the period to make it 6-1. The score stayed that way until intermission.

The third period, like much of the second, remained quiet, but Jack Doda highlighted it with a power-play goal off a feed from his brother, finishing off a hat trick. The game went to running time shortly after.

Offense was the standout, with seven different players registering points for Crookston and four with multiple — Jack Doda had three assists to go along with his three goals. But Dragseth held down the Pirates' zone as well, stopping 26 of the 27 shots he saw.

Ben Strandlie had 31 saves for Park Rapids.

UP NEXT: Crookston advances to the Section 8A Quarterfinals on Thursday, when it will take on second-seeded East Grand Forks (17-4-2) in East Grand Forks.

The Green Wave, ranked fifth in the state, won both of the prior two matchups between the teams, each time by a score of 7-0.

