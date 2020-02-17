Minnesota Crookston women's basketball suffered a road sweep at the hands of Minot State and University of Mary over the weekend, falling to 4-20 on the season.

Minot State 77, Minnesota Crookston 66



Minot State pulled away from Minnesota Crookston on Friday, winning 77-66 in Minot, N.D.



The Golden Eagles (4-19 overall, 3-16 NSIC) shot just 35.1 percent from the floor, while the Beavers (7-16, 4-15) hit 49.2 percent and 50 percent from 3-point range.



Minot State led 15-14 after one quarter and 38-30 at halftime. Minnesota Crookston fell behind by as many as 15 in the third quarter, but cut the deficit to 58-52 with nine minutes to play.



The Beavers promptly went on a 7-0 run, though, and the Golden Eagles didn’t come within nine again.



For UMC, Alyssa Peterson (Fr., G) scored 14 points, Emma Carpenter (Fr., G) scored 12, Bren Fox (So., C) scored 12 and Mattea Vetsch (Fr., G) scored 10.



Calli Delsman led Minot State with 17 points, and Mariah Payne had a 15-point, 12-assist double-double.



University of Mary 78, Minnesota Crookston 70



UMary extended Minnesota Crookston’s losing streak to five games with a win in Bismarck, N.D. on Saturday.



The Marauders (19-10, 13-7) shot 51.7 percent from the field and nailed eight of 21 3-pointers, using a big third quarter to pull past the Golden Eagles (4-20, 3-17).



The first half was back-and-forth, but UMary ended it on an 8-0 run and led 39-30 at halftime. It then extended the lead to 62-43 after the third quarter.



UMC outscored the Marauders, 27-16, in the fourth quarter, but never seriously threatened.



Mary Burke (R-Fr., F) scored 21 points for the Golden Eagles, who shot 44.1 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from deep. Kylie Post (So., G) chipped in with 14.



Cassie Askvig scored 28 points for UMary, while Lauren Rotunda added 18.



UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles end the regular season with two games at home this weekend. They host Minnesota Duluth (21-5, 18-2) at 5:30 p.m. Friday, and St. Cloud State (19-5, 16-4) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

