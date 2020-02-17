Minnesota Crookston tennis lost two matches in Bismarck, N.D. over the weekend, falling to 0-5 on the season.

University of Mary 7, Minnesota Crookston 0

At No. 1 doubles on Saturday, Latafale Nieumeitolu (Fr.) and Ashley Smith (Sr.) lost 6-0. Ashley Chomyn (Fr.) and Karli Renney (Jr.) fell 6-0 at No. 2, and the Golden Eagles' No. 3 pair of Samantha Hartung (Fr.) and Athena DiMario Done (Jr.) lost 6-0 as well.

Smith, Nieumeitolu, Chomyn, Renney, DiMario Done and Hartung all lost, 6-0, 6-0 in their respective singles matches.

Minnesota State Moorhead 7, Minnesota Crookston 0

The Golden Eagles went with exactly the same lineup on Sunday.

All three of UMC's doubles pairings lost, 6-0. Smith took a game off of Julia Geske at No. 1 singles, losing 6-0, 6-1, and Hartung fell 6-2, 6-1 at No. 6 singles. Nieumeitolu, Chomyn, Renney and DiMario Done were swept in their respective matches.

UP NEXT: Minnesota Crookston returns to competition this weekend in Owatonna, where it will take on Minnesota State on Saturday and Southwest Minnesota State on Sunday.

