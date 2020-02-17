Minnesota Crookston softball (4-4) lost the first three games of the weekend in St. Cloud before rebounding to sweep a doubleheader on Sunday.

Bemidji State 6, Minnesota Crookston 5

On Friday, the Golden Eagles took a 5-1 lead through four and a half innings, but the Beavers bounced back, scoring in each of the final four innings to win in extras.

Jordan Peterson (Jr., UT) and Alyssa Stillman (Fr., SS) each had two hits; Peterson recording a double and Stillman hitting her first home run.

Kamryn Frisk (Jr., 1B) and Alina Avalos (Fr., RHP/1B) combined to strike out 11 over seven-plus innings, but Frisk took the loss after giving up a walk-off single.

Northwestern (Iowa) 7, Minnesota Crookston 3

Northwestern opened the first game Saturday with a bang, scoring three runs in the first inning and two more in the second and third innings.

The Golden Eagles' bats rebounded, led by Peterson, who went 2-for-4, and Malia Pula (Sr., UT), who also went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs.

UMC cut the deficit to 7-3 after four innings, but Samantha Ubben buckled down to toss an eight-strikeout complete game. The Golden Eagles' starting pitcher, Avalos, took the loss.

St. Cloud State 4, Minnesota Crookston 0

The Huskies' pitching duo of Sydney LaPoint and Lauren Kirchberg led the way in Saturday's second game, holding the Golden Eagles to one hit and two baserunners for the game.

Paige Pitlick (Sr., RHP) went six innings, striking out seven and giving up just two runs, but UMC was hurt by two errors.

St. Cloud State scored three runs in the fourth inning to blow the game open and ultimately send the Golden Eagles to their fourth straight loss.

Minnesota Crookston 6, William Jewell 2

On Sunday, the Golden Eagles got on the board first, taking a 2-0 lead before the Cardinals responded and tied the game in the fourth.

Minnesota Crookston then broke out, as Avalos hit a two-RBI double in the fifth inning and Pula singled in two more in the sixth.

Pula went 3-of-4 for the game, and Hannah Macias (So., OF) had two more of the Golden Eagles' 10 hits. Pitlick tossed a complete game, striking out five and giving up five hits.

Minnesota Crookston 9, Viterbo 9-6

The final game of the weekend was all about offense, as the Golden Eagles and V-Hawks combined for 26 hits. UMC scored in every inning except the first.

Viterbo led 4-2 after two innings, but the Golden Eagles took the lead for good with two runs in the fourth. Pula drove in the deciding run with a sixth-inning RBI double.

Pula went 4-of-5 at the plate, and Cassie Querry (Jr., C) went 3-of-4. Samantha Proctor (Sr., C) and Mika Rodriguez (Sr., UT) both went deep for UMC. Frisk went 6.2 innings to record the win.

UP NEXT: This weekend, Minnesota Crookston returns to Minot, N.D., where it opened the season one week ago.

The Golden Eagles are set to take on Minot State and UMary on Saturday, and Montana State Billings and Northern State on Sunday.

