Minnesota Crookston men's basketball broke out of its recent slump in a huge way over the weekend, winning two road games on the same weekend for the first time in program history.

Minnesota Crookston 80, Minot State 69



UMC snapped a five-game losing streak on Friday night, beating Minot State for the first time since 2004 with an 80-69 win in Minot, N.D.



The Golden Eagles (10-15 overall, 6-13 NSIC) shot 48.3 percent from the field, holding the Beavers (10-15, 4-15) to 41 percent shooting while avenging a 91-68 defeat on Jan. 25 in Crookston.



UMC took control of a close game with a 19-4 run to close out the first half, taking a 43-29 lead into the break.



The Golden Eagles only continued their strong play in the second half, pushing their lead into the twenties as Minot State’s run was too little, too late.



For UMC, Harrison Cleary (Sr., G) scored 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Tyrese Shines (Fr., G) scored 16, Malcolm Cohen (R-Sr., F) scored 11 and Javier Nicolau (Sr., C) scored 11.



Max Cody and Kyle Beisch scored 21 and 19, respectively, for the Beavers.



Minnesota Crookston 68, University of Mary 62



Minnesota Crookston made history on Saturday, finishing off its first-ever NSIC road sweep with a 68-62 win over UMary in Bismarck, N.D.



The Golden Eagles (11-15, 7-13) shot 45.6 percent from the field and held the Marauders (11-15, 6-14) to just 10-of-31 shooting in the second half as they iced the victory.



UMary maintained a two-possession lead for much of the first half, but UMC ended the half on an 8-2 run to tie it at 33.



The second half played out in similar back-and-forth fashion, but the Golden Eagles wrestled away the lead down the stretch and earned the opportunity to close out the game in the final minute. Up 65-62, Cleary placed the dagger, draining a step-back 3-pointer with 13 seconds to play.



Cleary scored 29 points, 21 of which came after halftime. Cohen had 10 points and nine boards, while Nicolau added 10 as well.



Matthew Kreklow led the Marauders with 18 points. Jaylan White scored 14 and Wyatt Carr added 12.



UP NEXT: Minnesota Crookston ends the regular season with a home series this weekend. The Golden Eagles take on Minnesota Duluth (19-7, 14-6) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and St. Cloud State (13-13, 10-10) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

