Crookston boys’ basketball fell, 67-36, in a section game at No. 8 East Grand Forks on Friday night.



The Pirates lost their second straight game, falling to 8-13 overall (5-10 Section 8AA), while the Green Wave improved to 19-1 and 12-0.



East Grand Forks finished off a season sweep of Crookston for the second straight season, the Green Wave having already beaten the Pirates, 107-71, in Crookston on Jan. 2.



The shorthanded Pirates, playing without injured leading scorer and rebounder Caden Osborn (Sr., C) managed to stay within 38-29 at halftime, but were scoreless for the first 13 minutes of the second half.



Walker Winjum (Sr., G) led Crookston with nine points. Carter Bruggeman (Jr., G) scored nine, Easton Tangquist (Jr., G) scored six, Jack Garmen (So., G) scored five, Brady Butt (Sr., F) scored three and Jacob Hesby (So., G) and Cooper Brown (Sr., G) each scored two.



Nathan Willett led EGF with 20 points.



UP NEXT: The Pirates host Barnesville (14-7, 11-5 Section 8AA) at 7:30 on Monday. The Trojans beat the Pirates, 84-68, in Barnesville on Jan. 21.

