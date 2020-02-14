Boys' basketball: junior Karsten Isaacson



Head coach Greg Garmen: "Karsten has steadily improved over the course of the season. He has been great to work with and we look forward to good things from him."

Girls' basketball: junior Emma Boll

Head coach Darin Zimmerman: "Emma has been a strong player for us and has been a force on the glass. Her offensive game is developing and will be a good scoring option for us as we move forward."

Boys' hockey: senior Joey Doda

Head coach Josh Hardy: "Joey has seven goals and seven assists on the year for 14 points, but his bigger contribution has been as a leader on this team. Joe plays on our Power Play/Penalty kill and in every situation for us, and is another coach on the ice with the way he sees the game. Joe is having a great senior year and we will be relying on him heavily here in the playoffs."

Wrestling: freshman Hunter Knutson

Head coach Wes Hanson: "Hunter is a freshman competing at 145 pounds. Hunter wrestled very well in his dominating performance on Tuesday night. He has been very devoted to the sport this season. His work ethic during practice and his decision to put in additional time has been key to his success. He is strong at his current weight class and I look forward to coaching him at the individual sections in Crookston this weekend."

