Barnesville avenged a Dec. 17 defeat against Crookston girls' basketball with a dominant second half, beating the Pirates 59-48 in Barnesville on Thursday.

With the loss, Crookston (18-6, 10-6 Section 8AA) has lost two straight games for just the second time this season.

The Pirates, playing without starters Emma Borowicz (Jr., G) and Gretchen Theis (Sr., G) for a fifth straight game, couldn't summon enough offense, scoring just 19 points in the second half as they blew an eight-point halftime lead.

The Trojans (12-11, 8-8) trailed 29-21 at intermission, but their 38 second-half points were the third-most points Crookston has given up in a single half this season.

Emma Boll (Jr., F) scored 10 points, a team-high for the Pirates. Halle Winjum (8, G) scored nine, Dani Boyle (Sr., G) scored eight, and Jenna Coauette (So., G), Kasey Cwikla (Sr., F) and Hayden Winjum (So., G) all scored seven.

Emily Bredman scored 17 points for Barnesville. Lauren Halverson and Sydney Strand scored 14 and 12, respectively.

UP NEXT: Crookston will host Stephen-Argyle (12-12) next Tuesday in its final regular season home game.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.