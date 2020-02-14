Crookston boys' hockey was shut out by Roseau, 5-0, in its final regular season game on Thursday at the Crookston Sports Center.

The Rams (16-8-1) scored two goals in the first period, one in the second and two more in the third, outshooting the Pirates 52-10 for the game.

Max Strand had a hat trick for Roseau, scoring 85 seconds into the game, midway through the second period and four minutes into the third.

Noah Dragseth (Jr.) stopped 47 shots for Crookston (4-21), while Andrew Tuttle made 10 saves.

UP NEXT: The Pirates earned the seventh seed in the Section 8A playoffs, and will host a play-in game vs. 10th-seeded Park Rapids (4-20, 1-12) next Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Crookston swept the regular season series against the Panthers, winning both games 7-2.

