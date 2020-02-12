Red Lake Falls scored just nine seconds into overtime, beating Crookston boys' hockey 5-4 in a Section 8A game at Cardin-Hunt Arena on Tuesday night to end the Pirates' three-game winning streak.

The Pirates fell to 4-20 (3-10 Section 8A), while the Eagles improved to 17-8 (7-4).

Red Lake Falls opened the scoring 6:22 into the first period with an even-strength goal by Zak Kennett, only for Alex Longoria (Fr., F) to answer 90 seconds later off an assist from Joey Doda (Sr., F).

Kennett kicked off a high-scoring second period with a goal three minutes in, and once again Longoria responded, this time off an assist from Leyton Salentine (Sr., D). Then Jack Doda (Fr., F) gave Crookston its first lead, 3-2, off an assist by Ty Hamre (Sr., D) 7:49 into the period.

Logan Klipping found the back of the net three minutes after Doda's goal, and another four minutes later, Kennett finished off his hat trick and put the Eagles up 4-3. With just 66 seconds before the second intermission, Salentine scored an unassisted goal to tie the game.

After a scoreless third period, the game went to overtime, where Evan Girdler scored the winner.

Red Lake Falls outshot Crookston, 45-30. Noah Dragseth (Jr., G) made 40 saves for the Pirates, while his counterpart, Andrew Johnson, stopped 26 shots.

UP NEXT: In the final game of the regular season, Crookston takes on Roseau this Thursday at home at 6 p.m. The Rams are 15-8-1 on the season.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.