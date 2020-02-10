Minnesota State 89, Minnesota Crookston 68

Minnesota Crookston women's basketball fell to Minnesota State, 89-68, on Friday night in Mankato.

The Golden Eagles (4-17, 3-14 NSIC) allowed the Mavericks (12-9, 9-8) to shoot 53 percent from the field and were out-rebounded 42-27, also committing 21 turnovers.

The game was back-and-forth until midway through the second quarter, during which Minnesota State scored 30 points to take a 50-30 lead into halftime.

The Mavericks led by more than 20 the rest of the game, taking a 27-point lead after the third quarter and a 31-point lead in the fourth.

Mary Burke (R-Fr., F) led UMC with 13 points. Mattea Vetsch (Fr., G) scored 12 and Julia Peplinski (So., F) scored 10. Bren Fox (So., C) grabbed nine rebounds.

Kristi Fett scored 18 points to lead Minnesota State. Rachel Shumski scored 14, and Joey Batt scored 11.

Concordia-St. Paul 72, Minnesota Crookston 59

Concordia-St. Paul beat Minnesota Crookston, 72-59, in St. Paul on Saturday, building a large lead after three quarters and surviving a Golden Eagle push.

The Golden Eagles (4-18, 3-15) shot just 19-of-56 from the field and 3-of-19 from 3-point range.

The Golden Bears (12-12, 9-9) steadily increased their lead throughout the first half, but turned it on after the break, outscoring UMC 27-13 in the third period.

The Golden Eagles closed the game on a 17-4 run, but got no closer than the final margin.

Alyssa Peterson (Fr., G) scored nine points to lead the Golden Eagles, while Emma Carpenter (Fr., G) scored eight points, as did Peplinski.

Sydney Schultz scored 21 points for Concordia, and Jaydn Hanson added 15.

UP NEXT: Minnesota Crookston travels to Minot State (6-16, 3-15) on Friday, Feb. 14. The Golden Eagles beat the Beavers 78-76 in Crookston on Jan. 25.

