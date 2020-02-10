Minnesota State 93, Minnesota Crookston 90

Minnesota Crookston men's basketball fell to Minnesota State, 93-90, in Mankato on Friday night.

The Golden Eagles (9-14, 5-12 NSIC) shot 41.2 percent from the 3-point range and 45 percent overall, but were outdone by the Mavericks, who hit 55 percent of their shots.

Minnesota Crookston started out strong offensively on its way to a 38-26 lead, but Minnesota State came back to pull within 45-44 at halftime.

The Mavericks had the momentum for much of the second half, going up 81-70 with 5:10 to play, but the Golden Eagles hit 3-pointers on each of their next five trips down the court to draw within two. But Minnesota State went 5-for-6 from the free throw line down the stretch to seal the win.

Harrison Cleary (Sr., G) led UMC with 33 points, seven assists and seven 3-pointers. Malcolm Cohen (R-Sr., F) scored 14 and Tyrese Shines (Fr., G) scored 12. Chase Johnson (R-Jr., F) and Ibu Jassey Demba (Jr., F) both pulled down seven rebounds.

Ryland Holt and Corvon Seales led the way for the Mavericks with 24 and 20 points, respectively.

Concordia-St. Paul 92, Minnesota Crookston 81

Concordia-St. Paul beat Minnesota Crookston 92-81 on Saturday in St. Paul, scoring 61 points in the second half.

The Golden Eagles (9-15, 5-13 NSIC) allowed the Golden Bears (7-15, 5-13) to shoot 62 percent from the field and 67 percent from 3-point range. UMC forced 18 turnovers, but was done in by a 38 percent shooting performance.

Neither team scored much at first, Concordia leading just 11-4 eight minutes into the game. UMC clawed back into the game and tied it at 31 going into halftime.

The Golden Eagles nursed a two-possession lead throughout the early second half but the Golden Bears came back to take the lead and didn't trail at any point after the 10-minute mark, despite UMC coming back to tie on four different occasions. After the last of these, which came with 3:05 to play, Concordia-St. Paul closed the game on a 13-2 run.

Cleary scored 22 points but shot just 7-of-21. Jassey Demba scored 14 points, hitting four 3-pointers, while Cohen and Javier Nicolau (Sr., C) both scored 12 points.

Max Keefe scored a game-high 23 points for the Golden Bears. Jordan Coblin and Jacob Shields scored 17 and 16, respectively. Concordia had just six players score, but all scored in double digits.

UP NEXT: Minnesota Crookston plays at Minot State on Friday, Feb. 14. The Beavers (10-14, 4-14) are last place in the NSIC North but beat the Golden Eagles 91-68 in Crookston on Jan. 25.

