Augustana 4, Minnesota Crookston 0

Minnesota Crookston women's tennis fell to 0-2 with a 4-0 loss to Augustana on Friday in Sioux Falls.

At No. 1 doubles, Ashley Smith (Sr.) and Latafale Niumeitolu (Fr.) fell 6-0 to Taylor Jackson and Anca Rusu. At No. 2, Karli Renney (Jr.) and Samantha Hartung (Fr.) were defeated 6-0 by Emily Granson and Rebecca Falkner.

Smith fell 6-1, 6-0 to Grace Goble at No. 1 singles. At No. 2 singles, Niumetolu fell 6-0, 6-0 to Granson, and Ashley Chomyn (Fr.) fell 6-0, 6-0 to Falkner at No. 3 singles.

Sioux Falls 7, Minnesota Crookston 0

Sioux Falls defeated the Golden Eagles 7-0 on Sunday in Sioux Falls, sending UMC to 0-3 on the season.

In doubles, Smith and Niumeitolu lost 6-0 to Tiffany Voss and Emily Applegate, while Renney and Hartung fell 6-0 to Allison Eichacker and Brianna Whisler.

Smith lost 6-1, 6-0 to Peyton Forney at No. 1 singles. Niumeitolu, Chomyn, Renney and Hartung all fell 6-0, 6-0 to their opponents at No. 2 down through No. 5.

UP NEXT: The Golden Eagles play at UMary on Saturday, Feb. 15.

