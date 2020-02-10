Minnesota Crookston 9, Bemidji State 0

Paige Pitlick (Sr., RHP) pitched a four-hit shutout in Minnesota Crookston's 9-0 season-opening win against Bemidji State in Minot, N.D on Friday.

Pitlick struck out 10 batters, walking just one, and allowing four hits on the day.

The Golden Eagles had 13 hits, led by Malia Pula (Sr., UT) going 3-of-4 with two RBIs. Leah Macias (So., OF), Gabriella Blomdahl (Fr., OF) and Jordan Peterson (R-So., UT) all had two hits each, and Macias drove in another three runs.

Minnesota Crookston got on the scoreboard in the first inning with Pula doubled to drive in Mika Rodriguez (Sr., SS/2B). The Golden Eagles then scored four in the second, highlighted by Macias' two-run homer, and scored two runs apiece in the final two innings.

Minnesota Crookston 10, Black Hills State 5

The Golden Eagles improved to 2-0 for the first time as a Division II program, winning the first game of Sunday's double-header in Minot. UMC was boosted by a five-run fourth inning, which gave it an 8-4 lead.

Pula went 5-for-5 with one RBI, and Kamryn Frisk (Jr., RHP/1B) and Rodriguez each had two hits and three RBIs on the day.

Alina Avalos (Fr., RHP) got the win, going three innings and allowing four runs while striking out two. Frisk pitched the final four, giving up one run on four hits.

Minot State 4, Minnesota Crookston 3

The Beavers got out to a 4-0 lead that proved insurmountable, dropping the Golden Eagles to 2-1 on the season.

Minot State scored one run in the third inning and three in the fourth, but Cassie Querry (Jr., C) hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning to cut the lead to 4-3.

The Golden Eagles were unable to drive home the tying run despite putting a runner on base.

Pitlick went 3.2 innings, striking out six, but took the loss after giving up four runs on five hits. Avalos finished the game with 3.1 innings of shutout ball.

UP NEXT: Minnesota Crookston travels to St. Cloud this Friday to begin a four-game series over the weekend. The first of these games is against Bemidji State.

