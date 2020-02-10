"I'm not sure if we learned anything."

There wasn't much of a story to Crookston boys' basketball coach Greg Garmen on Monday. One team (his) was boatraced, the other (Badger/Greenbush-Middle River) did the boatracing.

The Pirates fell, 87-35, at home to the red-hot Gators (17-5), who came in on a seven-game winning streak, the last two of which they had won by an average of 47.5 points. BGMR didn't face much resistance bettering that on Monday.

"It's just, what do you do?" Garmen said. "They kicked our butt. Came out, had the energy and we didn't."

The Gators were dominant inside, outside, in the halfcourt and in transition. They scored the game's first nine points, and led by scores of 17-4, 29-6 and 37-10 after just 12 minutes. At halftime, it was 50-17.

"We set the tone with some poor passing and not being strong around the hoop and not getting back on D," Garmen said. "That really set the tone to make for a long night."

Crookston (8-12) came out with fight after halftime, however. BGMR extended its lead to 41 points before the Pirates sparked a 9-0 run to get within 65-33.

That's when the night went from bad to worse.

With Carter Bruggeman (Jr., G) already on the sideline after injuring his ankle minutes earlier, Caden Osborn (Sr., C) floated up a fast-break layup from the right side. Crookston's leading scorer had no time to see the ball go through the hole before landing awkwardly on his right leg. He crumpled immediately, yelling out and slapping the wall in pain as trainers rushed to him.

Osborn was helped off the court after a lengthy delay. He returned to the sideline in the final minutes, his knee wrapped thickly.

"Everybody was shook up," Garmen said. "Certainly kids understand what he means to our squad. We certainly need him in there, we just gotta hope for the best and see what happens."

Whether it was Osborn's absence itself or the shock of seeing their leading scorer and rebounder go down, the Pirates were outscored 22-2 the rest of the way.

Osborn finished with 18 points and seven boards. Easton Tangquist (Jr., G) scored 10 points, Jack Garmen (So., G) scored five and Walker Winjum (Sr., G) scored two.

Adam Benke finished with 31 points for BGMR. Kaden Opdahl had 14, Zac Blawat had 10 and Kasen Sorensen had 10. Gage Creekmore scored nine, Jaden Kostrzewski scored eight and Aaron Westling scored five.

At first, it was a laugher. Then, it got serious.

Now, Crookston will simply wait and see with its two injured starters and try to put Monday night behind them as soon as possible.

UP NEXT: Crookston is on the road to take on No. 8 East Grand Forks this Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Green Wave (18-1, 10-0 Section 8AA) beat the Pirates, 107-71, in Crookston on Jan. 2.

