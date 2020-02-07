Crookston girls' basketball rolled to a 59-21 win over Thief River Falls on Thursday at home, improving to 18-4 on the season and 10-4 in Section 8AA play.

The Pirates won their previous matchup against the Prowlers (4-17, 2-9), 50-17, and had just as easy a time on Thursday, leading 29-11 at halftime and never looking back.

Dani Boyle (Sr., G) had a big night for Crookston, scoring 15 points and hitting three 3-pointers. Abby Borowicz (Fr., G) scored in double figures for the second straight game with 11 points, while Kasey Cwikla (Sr., F) also scored 11.

Hayden Winjum (So., G) scored nine, Halle Winjum (8, G) scored five, and Jenna Coauette (So., G) and Emma Boll (Jr., F) both added four.

UP NEXT: Crookston has a big road showdown against Hawley next Tuesday, Feb. 11. The Nuggets (15-4 overall, 10-4 Section 8AA) beat the Pirates, 59-54, in the Fergus Falls tournament on Dec. 27.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.