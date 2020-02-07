Thursday night was more than just a win for Crookston boys' basketball.

The Pirates (8-11 overall, 5-9 Section 8AA) got revenge over rival Thief River Falls with a 69-55 win, picked up a section win, snapped a two-game losing streak and, to highlight the evening, Caden Osborn (Sr., C) scored his 1,000th career point in the victory.

"This was a good win for us in terms of the section standings," said Crookston coach Greg Garmen. "We lost in overtime the first time we played, so the kids were determined to get a W."

The Prowlers (9-9, 6-6) beat the Pirates in a nail-biting, 68-67 win on Dec. 14 in Thief River Falls, and for a while it looked like Thursday's rematch would be just as close. Neither team got much of a leg up in the first, and TRF went into halftime up 31-29.

But the second half changed dramatically when the Prowlers' top player got into foul trouble and had to sit. Crookston got going with a run midway through the half, which included Osborn's 1,000th point.

"Caden has put a lot of time into his game over the years and deserves all the recognition that he has gotten," Garmen said. "He is a humble young man."

Osborn led the Pirates with a 27-point, 12-rebound double double, while Carter Bruggeman (Jr., G) scored 17. Walker Winjum (Sr., G) scored nine, Brady Butt (Sr., F) scored six, and Easton Tangquist (Jr., G) and Jack Garmen (Jr., G) both scored five.

Storm Manning and Gunnar Aune scored 14 and 13, respectively, for Thief River Falls.

"We shot the ball pretty well, other than from the line," Garmen said. "We rebounded as well as we have all year long, and that was the difference for us."

UP NEXT: Crookston has a non-section game against Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (15-5) at home on Monday, Feb. 10.

