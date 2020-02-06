Minnesota Crookston women's tennis opened the season with a 7-0 loss at Bemidji State Wed., Feb. 5 in Bemidji.

At No. 1 doubles, the pair of Ashley Smith (Sr.) and Latafale Niumeitolu (Fr.) fell 6-0 to Ariadna Lopez-Simo and Laney Rutkowski. At the No. 2 slot, Ashley Chomyn (Fr.) and Karli Renney (Jr.) fell 6-0 to Brooke Mimmack and Hannah Peterson.

In singles, Smith played at the No. 1 spot, falling 6-0, 6-0 to Hannah Alme. At the No. 2 slot, Niumeitolu was defeated 6-0, 6-0 by Mimmack. At No. 3 singles, Chomyn fell 6-0, 6-0 to Rutkowski. At the No.5 spot, Renney fell 6-0, 6-0 to Maggie Richardson. Samantha Hartung (Fr., Albany, Minn.) rounded out the day as she was upended 6-0, 6-0 by Samantha Edlund.

Minnesota Crookston returns to action Feb. 8 and 9 against Augustana University and University of Sioux Falls in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.