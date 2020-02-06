The Pirates' first home playoff game in five years was worth the wait.

Coming back from an early two-goal deficit, Crookston girls' hockey beat Detroit Lakes, 3-2, in the play-in game of the Section 8AA playoffs on Thursday night, advancing to the section semifinals on Saturday and ending the Lakers' season.

The Pirates improved to 12-13 on the season, while the Lakers ended their season at 4-20-1. The win was also Crookston's first playoff win since a 6-2 win over Park Rapids in 2015.

Underdog Detroit Lakes got off to a dream start in the first period. After the Lakers won a face-off in the Pirate zone, Hadlee Justesen’s shot went up and off of goalie Grace Koshney’s (Jr., G) stick into the net behind her 4:23 into the game. Ella Hess made it 2-0 on a breakaway three minutes later, throwing a puck off Koshney’s pad and putting home the rebound.



But Crookston settled down quickly. With 5:32 to play in the first, Rylee Solheim (So., D) skated down the left flank and fired a perfect centering pass to Nora Peterson (Jr., F), who unleashed a vicious one-timer for her 17th goal of the season.



The pirates controlled the second period in its entirety. Their second goal, though, came in fortunate fashion: Kylee Meier (Sr., F) threw a puck on net from the side, but the puck ricocheted off a Laker’s skate and into the net behind goalie Leah Honer to tie the game.



Crookston got a power play midway through the second period and wasted no time. Kenzie Epema (Jr., D) delivered a pass to Aleah Bienek (So., F) in the slot, and Bienek beat Honer five-hole for a 3-2 lead with 7:20 to play in the period.

It seemed then that the up-and-down game would yield more goals, but neither team found the net the rest of the game, despite several close calls in the third period. Many of them came from the Lakers, who had two power plays in the final minutes, but the Pirates held on thanks to Koshney (20 saves) and the rest of their defense.

Crookston outshot the Lakers 35-22. Shots were even after the first period and 25-15 at the end of two.



UP NEXT: The Pirates play No. 1 seed Warroad (19-4-2, 6-0) in the section semifinals on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Thief River Falls. The Warriors, ranked second in the state, beat Crookston, 10-0, in Warroad on Dec. 4.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.