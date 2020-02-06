Crookston senior Brady Butt signed his National Letter of Intent to play college football at NAIA University of Jamestown in Jamestown, N.D. on Wednesday afternoon.

Butt, a four-year starter for the Pirates, was named to the All-Section 8AA team as a senior. He scored 109 defensive points this season, good for second on the team. He also plays basketball and baseball for Crookston.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.