Minnesota Crookston men's basketball coach Dan Weisse and several of the Golden Eagles visited Cathedral School Tuesday afternoon to teach basketball to students from kindergarten through sixth grade.

The Golden Eagles worked with the students on dribbling and shooting skills.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.