Boys’ basketball: Joseph Ramirez (Sr., F)



Head coach Greg Garmen: “The senior does not get a lot of minutes, but comes to practice each and every day with a great attitude and pushes the starters to the max."

Girls’ basketball: Jenna Coauette (So., G)



Head coach Darin Zimmerman: “Jenna is a player with a lot of toughness who competes hard every time she touches the floor. She has greatly expanded her offensive game and is a threat from deep and off the bounce."

Dance: Kayla Brekken (Fr.)

Head coach Grace Espinoza: “She’s a ninth grader on the varsity kick and jazz teams. This season the team voted her as our all conference winner for the second year in a row. She always has a smile on her face, stays positive through even the toughest practices, and we can always count on her to get things done and she improves every week."

Boys’ hockey: Leyton Salentine (Sr., D)

Head coach Josh Hardy: “Leyton, a senior defenseman, scored his first goal last week since his sophomore year as he missed his entire junior season with an ACL injury. Leyton is a positive influence on and off the ice for not only our team, but the youth players in Crookston, a true role model. He is destined for great things beyond the rink.”

Girls’ hockey: Rylee Solheim (So., D)

Head coach Tim Moe: “Rylee has scored two goals in our last two games, and both of them were the game-winning goals. She has been a shut down defenseman for us since moving to the varsity as an eighth-grader."

Wrestling: Josiah Wagner (So.)



Head coach Wes Hanson: “Josiah has improved greatly throughout the season and was able to contribute to his team last Friday at the 43rd annual Terry Teiken Invitational in Lake Park by taking fifth place. His efforts helped our team win the tournament. I'm really proud of the season Josiah has had and can't wait to see what he's able to do the rest of his career."

