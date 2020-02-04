Rylee Solheim scored the game-winning goal with 3:53 to play, and Crookston girls' hockey ended the regular season with a 2-1 win over Bemidji on Tuesday at the Crookston Sports Center.

The Pirates improved to 11-13 on the season, while the Lumberjacks fell to 10-15.

Crookston and Bemidji both had their share of zone time and scoring opportunities through the first period, which ended scoreless but with Bemidji winning the shots battle 10-4. It had several dangerous passes into the slot that couldn't find a stick.

Behind two Crookston penalties in succession, the Lumberjacks grabbed all the momentum in the second period along with the lead, scoring 11:02 in. Meray Eichstad scored on the power play to make it 1-0, as Bemidji outshot the Pirates 15-2.

Crookston began putting pressure on the Lumberjacks in the third period. Nora Peterson (Jr., F) snapped off a wrist shot that beat Nettie Kimble with 12:36 to play, and the Pirates had two other point-blank chances denied in the next few minutes.

Solheim broke the deadlock off an assist from her sister, Cassie Solheim (8, F), with Peterson also in on the play. Crookston outshot Bemidji, 12-7, in the final period.

Grace Koshney (Jr., G) stopped 31 shots for the Pirates.

UP NEXT: Crookston will host Detroit Lakes (4-19, 0-8 Section 8AA) at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the play-in game of the Section 8AA Playoffs. The Pirates are hosting their first playoff game since 2015.

Crookston beat Detroit Lakes twice this season: 3-1 in Crookston on Dec. 12, and 3-2 in Detroit Lakes on Jan. 28.

The winner of Thursday's game will go on to play top-seeded Warroad (19-4-2, 6-0) in Thief River Falls on Saturday.

