Crookston wrestling competed at the United Clay Becker Tournament on Friday and the Northwest Invitational in Fertile on Saturday. The Pirates took first out of seven teams on Friday, and placed fifth out of 12 teams on Saturday.

On Friday, Crookston was led by four first-place finishes: Carter Coauette (Fr.) at 106 pounds, Ethan Bowman (Fr.) at 113, Zach Brown (Jr.) at 120 and Ethan Boll (Fr.) at 182. Five other Pirates earned top-three finishes: Cam Weiland (Jr.) was second at 132, Nolan Dans (Jr.) was third at 126, Braxton Volker (Fr.) was third at 138, Hunter Knutson (Fr.) was third at 145 and Greg Gonzalez (Jr.) was third at 220.

Crookston was somewhat shorthanded on Saturday, with no wrestlers competing between 145 and 220 pounds, However, Bowman and Brown both excelled, winning individual titles, while Weiland placed third.