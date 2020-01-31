Crookston wrestling got off to a flying start against defending Section 8A champions Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, but dropped matches down the stretch to fall, 39-34, to the Gators in Greenbush on Thursday.

The Pirates dropped to 12-8 in duals on the season (5-2 in section competition) while the Gators improved to 12-10 and 4-2.

Crookston won its first five matches: Carter Coauette (Fr.) at 106, Ethan Bowman (Fr.) at 113, Zach Brown (Jr.) at 120 for his 125th career victory, Nolan Dans (Jr.) at 126 and Cam Weiland (Jr.) at 132, taking a 22-0 lead.

After Braxton Volker (Fr.) was pinned at 138, Cameron Hulst (Sr.) won at 145, but BGMR went on to win seven of the last eight matches, all by pin. The Pirates only managed to snap the streak with a win by Ethan Boll (Fr.) at 182 pounds, but the Gators sealed the dual win with a win at 285 over Greg Gonzalez (Jr.)

UP NEXT: The Pirates will travel to Lake Park Friday afternoon for the United Clay Becker Tourney.

