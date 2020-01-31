Boys' basketball: Jacob Hesby (So., G)

Head coach Greg Garmen: "Jacob has been coming off the bench and playing great minutes for us this year. He continues to improve each and every day."

Girls' basketball: Halle Winjum (8, G)

Head coach Darin Zimmerman: "Halle has been an outstanding player for us all year. She continues to improve week by week. Even as an eighth-grader Halle is one of the toughest players we have."

Dance: Amanda Schultz (So.)

Head coach Grace Espinoza: "She is a 10th grader on the varsity kick and jazz teams. Recently at a competition a dancer got sick and we had to stick in an alternate with just 10 minutes for that alternate to learn the dancers entire part. Amanda stepped up to help the alternate out, took the time to go over the choreography and formations. It was a stressful situation for the whole team but Amanda was willing to go out of her way to help everyone out.She’s always supporting her teammates and sets a great example them."

Boys' hockey: Ty Hamre (Sr., D)

Head coach Josh Hardy: "Ty is a senior for the Pirates and has played both forward or defenseman often changing by the game or even mid game depending on injury situations. He's done it all without a complaint and with a work ethic that is second to none. One of Ty's greatest strength's is that he sees the ice like a coach and recognizes where not only he but his teammates can be the most successful. He's a great young man and role model for the type of player and most importantly the type of person that we want in our program."

Girls' hockey: Grace Fischer (Fr., F)

Head coach Tim Moe: "Grace is a freshman wing who scored three goals in last Friday’s win. She has really started playing with a lot of confidence the past couple weeks."

Wrestling: Carter Coauette (Fr.)

Head coach Wes Hanson: "Carter is coming off a third-place finish at the Grand Rapids Skip Nalan tournament. He competed well in all positions and was able to score lots of points in short flurries of action. Carter has been instrumental to our recent dual success. He has been doing a great job of getting his team out to an early lead. I’m really looking forward to seeing what he will accomplish the rest of the season."

