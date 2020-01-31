The University of Minnesota Crookston announced on Friday morning that it is adding a club men's hockey program, beginning with the 2020-21 season.

The Golden Eagles will compete in the ACHA Division II in the Central Region.

Minnesota Crookston will play at the Crookston Sports Center, and will be coached by Steve Johnson.

"We are very excited to bring back men's hockey at a very competitive level in the ACHA," said athletic director Stephanie Helgeson in a press release. "We believe we have found the perfect coach to lead us in Steve Johnson. Steve has established himself as a premier coach at both the junior and collegiate levels with a great resume of developing talent and helping lead his players to success on and off the ice. We are very excited to welcome Steve to the Golden Eagle family."

Johnson has extensive coaching experience at multiple levels of hockey: he was an assistant at NCAA Division I Nebraska-Omaha and St. Cloud State, a former head coach in the United States Hockey League where he won two Clark Cup titles and three Coach of the Year awards, and was an All-American and Hobey Baker finalist at as a player at North Dakota, where he won a national title in 1987.

"I am very excited to get back into coaching and I am thrilled for it to be at Minnesota Crookston," Johnson said in a press release. "I remember a lot of my friends and my brother playing for Minnesota Crookston teams and competing for National Championships. They played at a high level and established a great tradition of success at Minnesota Crookston. I can't wait to build on the success of those past teams and reinvigorate a great tradition of talented hockey players at the ACHA level."

Minnesota Crookston previously sponsored men's hockey at the NCAA Division III level from 1998 to 2009.

