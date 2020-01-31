It's been said — you've probably heard it many times — that the two-goal lead is the most dangerous lead in hockey.

Disregard it as folk wisdom if you want, but there was a reason Crookston girls' hockey coach Tim Moe cited it on Thursday.

The Pirates had taken a 2-0 lead over Devils Lake towards the end of the first period despite not playing particularly well. Moe thought his team was relaxed instead, and it soon came back to bite them.

The Firebirds (11-5) scored three unanswered goals to close the game and win, 3-2, in Devils Lake on Thursday night, dropping Crookston to 9-13 on the season.

"That's a very good team," Moe said. "We competed well against them, for the most part."

Paradoxically, Moe believed the Pirates' first period was their worst of the night, despite them scoring their only two goals of the game in it. Kylee Meier (Sr., F) opened it up 9:39 into the period off a Kendall Bergquist (So., F) assist, and Aleah Bienek (So., F) put a puck on net and in between the goaltender's legs five minutes later, assisted by Catherine Tiedemann (Jr., F).

But with Crookston on the verge of taking a 2-0 lead into the intermission, Devils Lake's formidable top line struck. Abbey Reule scored with just 54 seconds remaining in the first.

"You're thinking, we haven't played that well and we're outshooting them right now and things are looking pretty good," Moe said. " ... We're feeling really good about ourselves, but unfortunately we lose somebody out in front of the net and it's 2-1."

The Firebirds maintained that momentum going into the second period and never really gave it up. Kaylie Klemetsrud scored on a tip just 73 seconds into the period, and it would be Klemetsrud again who scored the game-winning goal with 4:35 to play.

Crookston outshot Devils Lake in every period — 15-7 in the first, 10-9 in the second and 8-4 in the third — and received a quality performance from Kailee Magsam (Fr., G) in the stead of Grace Koshney (Jr.), who didn't make the trip due to an illness. But Molly Black was rock-solid in net for the Firebirds, making 31 saves.

"Kailee did a really nice job of coming in, and she made some really spectacular saves and looked good, but we just didn't have quite enough support for her," Moe said. " ... We did a nice job getting shots the whole game, but they've got a good goaltender and we were unable to solve her."

UP NEXT: Crookston makes the long trek north to International Falls on Saturday, Feb. 1, its final regular season road game. The Pirates beat the Broncos, 6-0, on Dec. 21 in Crookston.

With I-Falls currently holding an 0-18-1 record, Moe hopes to get a large number of players playing time, and rest for those who need it with the playoffs set to begin next Thursday at home against Detroit Lakes.

