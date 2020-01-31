Crookston girls' basketball took care of business and dominated East Grand Forks, 63-27, in a Section 8AA game at Crookston High School on Thursday, capping off a season sweep over its biggest rivals.

The Pirates improved to 16-3 overall, 7-3 in section play, while the Green Wave fell to 5-12 and 2-6, respectively.



Coming off a gut wrenching 61-60 defeat to Roseau on Tuesday, the Pirates needed a big win like this to get them back on track. They did just that, as there never really was a doubt who would win on Thursday.

Crookston took a commanding 7-0 lead early, and East Grand Forks had no answers. That lead grew to 17-2, which forced the Green Wave coach to take a timeout and caused the Crookston student section to go wild.

The Pirates never took their foot off the gas, holding East Grand Forks to just 11 points in the first half. The score at the break was 30-11.



East Grand Forks came out strong to start the second half, as it went on a 7-2 run. But the Pirates quickly put a stop to this, and answered back with a big run of their own to put the game out of reach.



Crookston played a very well rounded game, and had nine different players score. Tops among these scorers was Hayden Winjum (So., G), who scored 15. Halle Winjum (8, G) scored 14, Emma Borowicz (Jr., G) scored nine, Dani Boyle (Sr., G) scored eight and Abby Borowicz (Fr., G) scored seven.

The lone damper on the Pirates' blowout came near the end of the first half, when leading scorer Emma Borowicz appeared to suffer a leg injury and went to the bench. She did not play the rest of the game, although the Pirates were able to take care of business without her.

UP NEXT: Crookston will face its toughest test of the season on Saturday, Feb. 1 when it travels to Moorhead to take on No. 7 Pelican Rapids. The Vikings are unbeaten at 16-0.

