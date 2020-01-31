THIEF RIVER FALLS — Ninety-one seconds: that’s all it took.



In 91 seconds to open the second period, Thief River Falls scored twice, blowing open a one-goal game and erasing all of the confidence and positivity that had come from one of Crookston’s best first periods in a long time.



In 91 seconds, the Pirates received a reminder that they’re a 1-19 team.



They didn’t play like one to start the game. On Thursday, Crookston surged out of the gate, creating rush after rush and spending plenty of time in the Prowlers’ zone. Joey Doda, Quinn Westlake and Jack Doda all had scoring chances right on the doorstep, and if you hadn’t watched a single minute of Pirate hockey this year, you’d feel certain that they’d score multiple times before the night was done.



But no — this is a team that averages just 1.6 goals per game, one that’s had plenty of inspired, attacking stretches like this but nothing to show for them. Thief River Falls is, well, Thief River Falls: a top-10 team with one of the best goaltenders in the state.



In the beginning, that worked to Crookston’s advantage.



“I feel like we kinda caught them off guard there,” said senior defenseman Leyton Salentine. “Last time, they came to us and beat the hell out of us in the first period. We came out, maybe surprised them a little bit and just played hard.”



The Prowlers scored against the run of play five minutes into the game, but the Pirates bore down and kept it to a one-goal game going into the locker room. The way they were playing, they’d at least have a chance to compete.



Then the second period happened.

1-0 became 2-0. 2-0 became 3-0. 3-0 became 4-0. The Crookston that slumped off the ice after the second period was over was a totally different team than the one that had left it a period earlier.



“Mentally, I think we struggled to fight back from that,” said head coach Josh Hardy. “It really comes down to winning that mental battle. We gave up two quick goals, but we gotta keep grinding like it's 0-0 here. You end up getting a little frustrated, start to point fingers at the other guys, you think, ‘I'm tired, I've been playing every other shift,’ and those excuses start to become more relevant when you're down 3-0, and especially when they're quick ones.”



The second period was all about Thief River Falls assuming its rightful superiority. It outshot the Crookston, 20-4, even as it spent the last four minutes on the penalty kill. The Prowlers got back to their business, and the Pirates theirs.



For Crookston, it all came rushing back. The 18 defeats. The five shutout losses. The injuries to key contributors Ben Andringa and Kaleb Thingelstad. After those 91 seconds, any illusions of competing vanished, replaced by the omnipresent numbness of a lost season.



According to Doda, that feeling set in after the Pirates lost to Detroit Lakes and Kittson Central at home. Those two losses effectively ended their chances of hosting a playoff game, and by process any hope repeating their late-season surge of last season.



Since then, Crookston’s been slowly coming to terms with what it is: a depleted, fatigued team that already wasn’t the most skilled, reduced to playing out the string.



Salentine provided the optimist’s view.



“We look at our record and it's like, we've got nothing to lose. We just gotta go out there, us seniors, and enjoy our last couple of games of playing high school hockey. We just gotta enjoy every moment and take it all in.”



Then there’s the other end of the spectrum. Doda took the blame for one of the Prowlers’ goals — “that goal sucked,” he stated flatly — after he failed to make a good pinch on the blue line. But as he skated back to center ice to restart play, he wasn’t thinking about the error as much as he normally would. There wasn’t anything worthwhile at stake, even for a senior with just a handful of games left.



“I mean, this season's already kinda gone downhill,” he said. “I'm just out there having fun, trying to be positive, just trying to have fun playing with my brother. That's just the goal of my season right now, enjoy what I have left.”



There’s some solace in that, surely. But it’s a lot easier to have fun when you’re winning.



The burden of expectation has long since been lifted. That doesn’t bring Doda any relief.



“I love being competitive, you know?,” he said, staring out at the empty arena and the rink on which a Zamboni circled languidly. “I wish we were a competitive team.”

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.