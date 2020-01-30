THIEF RIVER FALLS — A dismal season for Crookston boys' hockey had more of the same on Thursday night, as Thief River Falls scored three second-period goals in quick succession to beat the Pirates, 5-0, at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

The Pirates fell to 1-19 on the season and 1-9 in Section 8A, while the Prowlers, ranked 10th in Class A, improved to 12-8-1 and 5-3 respectively.

The scoreline was a repeat of the teams' last meeting, a game that took place in Crookston on Dec. 19. It also marked the second straight game in which the Pirates were shut out — they fell 7-0 at No. 5 East Grand Forks on Tuesday.

Crookston was energetic to begin, putting together a number of point-blank scoring chances off of breakaways. But it was the Prowlers, instead, who cashed in. After Jack Doda (Fr., F) was stopped on the doorstep by goaltender Noah Rupprecht, they started a breakout of their own and Blake Biermaier slid in backdoor to beat Noah Dragseth (Jr., G) for a 1-0 lead 4:45 into the game.

That was all Thief River Falls needed to turn the tide. It didn't score again in the first period, but spent most of the ensuing 12 minutes in the offensive zone. After intermission, it began to pay off: Tucker Skine, Grant Hartmann and Brendan Bottem all scored to make it 4-0 six minutes into the second. Seven different Prowlers registered a point during this stretch.

The rest of the game was quiet. After a scoreless last 11 minutes of the second, both teams combined for just 12 shots on goal in the third period. One of them did find the net, off the stick of the Prowlers' Evan Bushy with 10:11 to play.

Dragseth made some athletic stops in the first period, but was powerless against Thief River Falls' second-period surge. He finished the night with 40 saves on 45 shots. His counterpart, Rupprecht, made 14 saves.

The Pirates outshot the Prowlers, 6-5, through the game's first five minutes, but put just eight shots on goal the rest of the game to Thief River Falls' 40.

UP NEXT: Crookston returns home on Friday night to take on Park Rapids (4-16, 1-8 Section 8A). The Pirates picked up their lone win of the season in Park Rapids, 7-2, on Jan. 9.

