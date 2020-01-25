The St. James gymnastics team continues to make positive strides under the return of coach Jill Stark.

On Thursday, the Saints set a season-high in points in 112.00 but were still nipped by Waseca's 123.55.

Emily Farley and Jordan Hofmeister landed in the top two spots of the all-around, as Farley finished with a 31.150, with Hofmeister not far behind at 30.150.

Farley finished tops on the vault with an 8.800 and tied with fellow Bluejay Sarah Kummerfeldt on the floor with an 8.450. Hofmeister placed third in the vault (8.450) and floor (8.400), while she placed first on the bars with a 7.200.

Anna Bogle, Luci Kulseth, and Emma Zender all had solid all-around performances, placing third, fourth, and fifth in the all-around.

Bogle was the best Saints gymnast, finishing with a 29.775, with an 8.375 on the vault, an 8.050 on the beam, a 6.300 on the bars, and a 7.050 on the floor.

Kulseth scored an all-around 29.625, with an 8.550 on the vault, a 7.350 on the beam, a 7.100 on the bars, and a 6.625 on the floor.

Zender had her best meet of the season, finishing with a 26.700 overall. Zender recorded a 7.650 on the vault, a 6.000 on the beam, a 6.700 on the bars, and a 6.625 on the floor.

On Tuesday, the Saints returned to their home gym, falling to Blue Earth 124.900 to 110.625.

Anna Bogle topped the scoresheet once again for St. James, coming in fourth in the all-around, with a combined score of 29.525. Bogle Placed third on the beam, with a score of 7.700. The sophomore also placed first on the roster on the vault, with an 8.425, and the floor, earning a 7.400.

Luci Kulseth placed just behind Bogle in the all-around, scoring a 29.200. Kulseth earned a 8.325 on the vault, a 7.000 on the uneven bars, a 6.600 on the beam, and a 7.275 on the floor.

Emma Zender had another strong meet, finishing with a 26.850, with her top score being on the vault at 7.700. The senior was awarded a 6.500 on the bars, a 6.200 on the beam, and a 6.400 on the floor.

"Emma doesn't show a lot of emotion but she has so much talent," said head coach Jill Stark. "She has the ability to look so graceful, and she flies. She's really elegant and looks really nice and I think the judges reward her for that. She always looks clean and crisp."

Haley Kalis, Addison Armstrong, and Tailor Douglas were the top three spots in the all-around for Blue Earth Area.

With their season averages slowly rising, the Saints have been able to keep morale high, despite the improvements not leading to any victories so far this year.

"All I tell the girls is that we're not competing against other teams we're competing against ourselves," said Stark. "I keep telling them to just keep adding a point or two. I'm not looking for ten points or anything, but if every girl sticks their beam routine, they can all improve by even a .5, so by adding that up that's an extra 2.5 for every girl that does the beam."

"I was really impressed with the Waseca meet," continued Stark. "That was really fun. You could tell the girls had a good time. We had just found out there was no school the next day so that pumped us up and it was really fun."

The Saints had only a quick rest between Thursday and Tuesday, with no practice Friday and a short practice on Monday.