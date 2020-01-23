The 2019-20 season was one of few in Minnesota Crookston men’s basketball history that began with what you might call “expectations.”



A little over two months into the season, though, the Golden Eagles will all agree that they’ve fallen short of them.



With that being said…



“It’s all talk,” said head coach Dan Weisse. “I do think there’s something to be said about it, but all that really matters is how we perform this weekend.”



Despite a number of caveats — one of which Weisse pointed out himself, that UMC has played just two teams with a sub-.500 conference record — the Golden Eagles are 8-10 and 4-8 in NSIC play, two wins behind where they were at this point during their program-best season last year.



Dissecting why Minnesota Crookston is either the worst or second-worst in the NSIC in scoring defense, rebounding margin, assists, shooting percentage, shooting percentage against, 3-point percentage against and scoring margin can be done. Too many possessions on offense have gone stagnant, the rest of the team standing and waiting for Harrison Cleary (Sr., G) to make a play. Too many lapses in communication on defense have led to wide-open 3-pointers — the Golden Eagles allowed a combined 30 threes to Winona State and Upper Iowa last weekend.



There’s no excuse for any of that. But at the same time, it almost is beside the point.



In the midst of it all, Weisse has pulled aside his captains for individual meetings. Those meetings have revolved around four words: the opportunity is now.



“It’s basically about him wanting to lean on certain guys and expecting a lot from the returners and the seniors and stuff like that,” said Malcolm Cohen (R-Sr., F). “He's basically just depending a lot on the captains and seniors that we have to turn this season around so we can finish out strong.”



This weekend, Minnesota Crookston will welcome the University of Mary and Minot State to Lysaker Gymnasium. The Marauders bring a 4-8 NSIC record to Crookston; the Beavers are 1-11.



Any feeling of comfort to be back at home, relief at playing two teams supposedly equal or worse? Weisse wasted no time in shooting down the very notion.



“This league's crazy,” he said. “You saw Minot beat (NSIC leader) Sioux Falls. The word is urgency. We've gotta play with urgency.”



UMary has a standout point guard in Jaylan White and plays through a pounding big man in Matthew Kreklow, who averages a near double-double. Minot State brings one of the conference’s better backcourts with Kyle Beisch and Max Cody, who have combined for over 33 points per game. Records aside, both have enough weapons to hurt a team that doesn’t feel like showing up.



To ensure that the Golden Eagles won’t be that team, Weisse has done everything in his power to remind them what’s at stake. He’s fond of noting that although the NSIC is a meat grinder of a conference, “no one feels sorry for us,” and no one’s too concerned about where UMC is versus to what it thinks it’s capable of. The Golden Eagles have to take charge of their situation: as long as they just do what they can control, they’ll get their fifth conference win on Friday. Then their sixth. Next weekend, they’ll win their seventh and eighth when Southwest Minnesota State and Sioux Falls come to town. At least, that’s the plan.



Cohen says the team stopped thinking about the loss to Upper Iowa immediately after it happened. They made sure to keep perspective, and remember the four home games the next two weekends. The 10 games overall. UMC’s goal is to finish top-four in the NSIC North and host the first round of the conference Tournament for the first time ever. That’s all still very much in play.



“We need all guys on board,” Weisse said. “It’s gotta be a complete focus on academics and basketball, because there's five weeks left of the season and really, it’s go time right now. It's now or never.”



Sometimes, wake-up calls are more spontaneous, like an upset loss to a bottom-dweller. The Golden Eagles got theirs by losing eight of their last 10 and finding themselves tied for second-to-last in their division. Preseason expectations aren’t for nothing — they believe they’re a better team than that.



Here’s their chance to prove it.



“We have the players and the team to beat everyone in this conference,” said Zac Olson (R-So., F). “We just gotta put a full game together and play our best basketball.”

