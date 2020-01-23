It wasn’t a save that would have gone on Grace Koshney’s highlight reel. Yet it’s the one that Tim Moe remembers the strongest.



Koshney waited in her crease and played her angle. She didn’t rush to go down when she saw the skater whip her stick, sending the puck flying at her. Instead, the rubber disc hit her square in the chest as she stood tall.



“When a goalie’s not making spectacular saves, you know that they’re doing something right,” Moe said Monday.



Make no mistake: Koshney’s plenty capable of making spectacular saves. But after the junior made 31 saves in Crookston’s 1-0 loss to Thief River Falls last Thursday, what stood out to her head coach was the confidence that allowed her to make the routine saves look routine.



Just don’t expect Moe to take too much credit for it.



Moe has enough playing and coaching experience to know what a strong goaltender looks like, but he never played the position. Neither did assistant coaches Emily Meyer or Stacy Olson. So upon becoming the Pirates’ head coach in the summer of 2018, his priority was to find someone that had.



“Unless you know and have been through it before, it's really tough to get in the mind of the goalie,” Moe said.



Midway through last season, he found his man.



Nick Biermaier, a former goalie at Crookston High, joined the staff last January upon moving back to Crookston with his wife. Biermaier made an immediate difference, taking Koshney and backup Kailee Magsam (Fr.) under his wing.



“Grace is an athletic young lady and she has a lot of skills behind her,” Biermaier said. “I think that carried over right away with the attitude she showed in practice.”



“He's pushed me to be the best goalie I can be, especially conditioning-wise,” Koshney said. “He gets me in shape and teaches me things that I probably wouldn't have known without him.”



At the start of practice, Biermaier and the goalies work separately from the rest of the team. They’ll generally stretch for 15 minutes and spend the next 45 working on goaltender-specific movements and reading angles.



But Biermaier says that half of his coaching has nothing to do with the nuances of stopping shots, but the mental aspect instead: developing the right mindset to cope with the pressures of playing one of the most isolated positions in sports.



“You beat yourself up so bad and so fast if something goes bad,” Biermaier said. “You're kinda individualized back there, because the team's back on the bench together (and) you're in the back of the net there by yourself. … You always try to tell them the good that they're doing, and you try to ignore the bad for the most part because they just won't get over it fast enough.”



Still, Biermaier is only a volunteer — his day job, in which he does consulting work for veterinary clinics, requires him to travel all over the country. He can’t be at every practice, and he estimates he’s been at maybe one-third of the Pirates’ games this season. He does watch film on almost all of them — and he can tell which games he couldn’t make it to.



When he’s gone, Biermaier generally leaves Koshney and Magsam with drills they can do on their own. Both he and Moe describe them as hard workers who know what they’re supposed to do.



“(But) with the goalies being independent, they don’t push themselves hard enough without the right direction or coaching,” Biermaier said.



Biermaier’s absence showed earlier this month. Koshney let in four goals on 19 shots in a 4-2 loss to Devils Lake on Jan. 2, and gave up seven goals in a 7-5 loss to Thief River Falls on Jan. 6, noticeably fighting herself and fighting the puck.



Through all this, however, Koshney has remained steady. There’s not much difference in her attitude from one game to the next, according to Moe and Biermaier. At any position in any sport in which successes and failures are magnified alike — quarterback, pitcher, goaltender — staying composed and collected is perhaps the best quality an athlete can possess.



“You're gonna have your good days and bad days, but … the reality of it all is probably somewhere in between,” Moe said. “She's had hills and valleys, but she's come back better every time.”



Koshney echoed her coach’s words on Monday, describing her season to date as up-and-down. January — in which she followed her performances against Devils Lake and Thief River Falls by combining to stop 57 of 60 shots in her next two games — has exemplified that.



But those around the Pirates believe that Koshney’s trajectory is only pointing up as the team hits the home stretch.



Biermaier’s presence at practice, which became more consistent leading up to the game against the Prowlers, can’t be overstated. While he, too, thinks that Koshney’s season hasn’t been quite the year she had wanted, he hasn’t lost sight of what he knows she’s capable of.



Most importantly, per Biermaier, the Pirates haven’t either.



“The team hasn't once gotten down on Grace this year, and that comes back to the mentality of being a goalie,” he said. “ … (She) has a team behind (her) that's supporting them 100 percent.”



On that note?



“That was the best game I've ever played — like, ever,” Koshney said of her last outing. “My angles were on, I wasn't second guessing myself and I was predicting what (was going to happen).”



Minutes after this declaration, Koshney was asked what she expects from herself, and her team, the rest of the season. A voice rang out: “Stop every puck!”



All Koshney could do was laugh and clarify in a manner as even-keel as she is.



“I expect to stop most pucks, and I hope that we can just keep improving. We can still get better.”

