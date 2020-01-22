Boys' basketball: junior guard Easton Tangquist



Head coach Greg Garmen: "Easton has been handling the ball for us and doing a good job. Easton has also been finding ways to score in the paint for us as well."

Girls' basketball: senior guard Dani Boyle

Head coach Darin Zimmerman: "Dani played her most competitive game on Tuesday against Ada. She attacked hard and was the most aggressive she has been. When she plays that way she and we only get better. As a senior Dani has stepped up and been a good leader on our team."

Dance: eighth-grader Ella Boutista

Head coach Grace Espinoza: "She’s an alternate for both jazz and kick. She jumped into the kick routine last minute this week to fill in for someone and nailed the performance. She always has a positive attitude, when given corrections she fixes them right away. Every week she’s been making a lot of improvement in kick. She never has anything negative to say and I can count on her to work hard at every practice."

Boys' hockey: junior forward Gabriel Monteith

Head coach Josh Hardy: "Gabe scored the game-winning goal for the JV team with 13 seconds left against Kittson County Central. Gabe has only been playing hockey for four years but his progression has been incredible. He's one of the hardest workers on the team and his hockey smarts more than make up for his lack of experience playing. Gabe is a great kid and we couldn't be happier to have him on our team!"

Girls' hockey: junior defenseman MacKenze Epema

Head coach Tim Moe: "She’s a junior defenseman and captain who has really been a steady force for us on the blue line. She has two goals and six assists on the year and is a plus player meaning she has been on the ice for more goals for than goals against."

Wrestling: freshman Layten Fuentes

Head coach Wes Hanson: "Layten is a freshmen competing at 195 pounds primarily. He had a great outing against Hillsboro-Central Valley las Thursday night. Layten was able to fire off a nice leg attack and be dominant in the top position before eventually getting the win by pin. Layten has a positive attitude and boosts team morale. It’s been a privilege working with him this season and I’m proud of his efforts."

