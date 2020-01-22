Crookston boys' hockey suffered a harsh 5-0 loss Tuesday night to Kittson County Central in a Section 8A game at the Crookston Sports Center.

The Pirates dropped to 1-16 and 1-7 in section play, while the Bearcats improved to 11-4 and 7-1.

Crookston struggled especially in the first period, as Kittson Central's Tyler Hennen recorded a hat-trick within 16 minutes to put his team up 3-0.

"I was disappointed with the first period," said Pirates head coach Josh Hardy. "We had a good power play, but we couldn't find the back of the net."

While the Pirates rebounded in the second period with better control of the puck, they couldn't break through the Bearcats' defense, and Calvin Hanson scored halfway through the period to make it 4-0.

Offense was the name of the game as the third period started, but the back of the net was nowhere to be found for Crookston, while Hennen scored his fourth goal with 6:50 to play.

Carter Nelson (Jr., G), starting his second straight game in net, made 27 saves, while his counterpart, Wyatt Olsonawski, put up a 29-save shutout.

"Carter Nelson had a lot of saves and really held in there throughout the game," Hardy said. "Leyton Salentine (Sr., D) did well on the backend; we've been letting him have more leeway in being offensive, and he did a nice job."

For the game, Kittson Central outshot the Pirates, 40-29. Crookston had eight power plays for the game, but didn't convert on any.

"It's a matter of compete level," Hardy said. "We control our effort, and tonight it just wasn't there."

UP NEXT: The Pirates are on the road on Thursday to take on Northern Lakes (9-7-1) in a game that was originally scheduled to be played last Saturday, but was postponed due to heavy winter storms.

