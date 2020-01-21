Crookston girls' basketball used a monster second-half run to rout Ada-Borup, 69-32, on Tuesday night at Crookston High School.

The Pirates improved to 14-2 with their seventh straight win, while dropping the Cougars to 10-2.

Crookston jumped to a 25-9 lead behind a balanced offense, but Ada-Borup jumped back in the game with an 8-0 run. The Pirates went into halftime up 29-18.

But after the Cougars scored the first basket of the second half, it was all Crookston. Hayden Winjum (So., G) turned her aggressiveness on defense into opportunities on the other end, while Emma Borowicz (Jr., G) scored inside and outside, spurring the Pirates on a 38-5 run before head coach Darin Zimmerman emptied the bench.

Winjum and Borowicz both scored 17 points. Winjum had a double-double with 10 rebounds while also adding eight steals, and Borowicz grabbed eight boards and six steals.

Gretchen Theis (Sr., G) scored 13 points, Dani Boyle (Sr., G) and Kasey Cwikla (Sr., F) scored seven, Abby Borowicz (Fr., G) and Halle Winjum (8, G) scored three, and Hannah Loraas (So., F) scored two.

Ada-Borup was led by Kora Kritzberger with 12 points. Jakia Thompson scored five, Rachel Arends scored four, Meredith Smart, Alex Tinjum and Kayliana Dahl scored three, and Elle Scherfenberg scored two.

