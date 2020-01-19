On Thursday, the St. James Are gymnastics team traveled to New Ulm, where the Eagles flew past the Saints 134.875 to 106.825.

Anna Bogle and Luci Kulseth once again led the Saints in the all-around. Kulseth finished third, with a total score of 28.725. Bogle finished fourth with a 27.300.

Kulseth was tops across the board for St. James, with a 8.350 in vault, 6.525 on the parallel uneven bars, a 7.250 on the balance beam, and a 6.600 on the floor.

Kulseth's score on the bars was good for fourth overall.

Bogle scored an 8.150 on the vault, a 5.500 on the bars, a 7.150 on the beam and a 6.500 on the floor.

Kayla Goblirsch finished first in the all-around, with a combined score of 35.850. Goblirsch had top marks in each of the four events. The sophomore gymnast scored a 9.350 on the beam, a 9.325 on the vault, a 9.250 on the floor, and a 7.925 on the bars.

On Monday, the Saints set a season-high in scoring but still fell to Marshall 123.500 to 110.950.

The Saints took three of the top four spots in the all-around, as Emma Zender, Luci Kulseth, and Anna Bogle all found the podium.

Bogle finished second overall, scoring an 8.050 on the vault, a 6.550 on the uneven parallel bars, a 7.375 on the beam, and a 7.350 on the floor for an overall score of 29.325.

Kulseth placed third, with an overall score of 28.800. Kulseth topped the Saints in the vault and the bars. Kulseth placed second to Bogle in the beam and floor.

Zender earned quality marks across the board, earning a 7.500 on the vault, a 6.650 on the bars, a 6.075 on the beam, and a 6.250 on the floor.

Cameen McFarquhar topped the podium, with high scores all across the board, finishing first overall in the vault (8.750) and the floor routine (7.950). McFarquhar earned scores of 8.050 on the bars and a 7.825 on the beam.

Head coach Jill Stark was thrilled with her team's performance, showing a marked improvement from the beginning of the season.

"Tonight I told them 'I really want to see some good sticks', even on the floor," said Stark. "It's just making sure that when they do their jumps and their leaps they stick them, and they're not falling out of them. Just make it stick."

Stark's club has worked hard with their skills on the beam, looking to add more in-flight skills

"They've been doing some acro-flight, which a requirement, but if you don't have it you can't really put it in there," said Stark. "Anna and Luci both had that tonight, which is good."

The girls have also been working on their approach at the vault.

"They've been doing quarter on, quarters off. So Gabby [Trapero] has been working on that, Luci has been working on that, and Anna has been doing her handspring halves, which is good," said Stark. "One of the things we've been working on is getting off the vault. Once their hand hits they have to pull it right off. It's a .5 deduction in itself, which is a huge deduct."

The Saints will look to continue their positive momentum on Thursday against Waseca.