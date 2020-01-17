On Saturday, St. James wrestling brought six wrestlers to take part in the Big South Conference Tournament, with Troy Parulski, Tallin Johnson, and Peyton Engelking each taking third place.

The Saints finished 11th overall, recording 48 total team points.

In his first two matches, Parulski picked up wins against Ethan Meyer of Worthington and Kaden Johnson of Waseca via pin to advance to the semifinals before losing to Hudson Burnett of Pipestone by major decision 16-6.

Parulski bounced back in the third-place match against Brett Regnier of Marshall, winning via decision 3-2.

Wyatt Westcott finished sixth at 126. Westcott received a bye in the first round, and was then knocked off by Davis Sunken of Blue Earth Area. After receiving another bye in the first round of the consolation bracket, Westcott defeated Dylan Withers from Jackson County Central in a 3-1 decision.

In his fifth-place match, Westcott was beaten by Noah Hunt of St. Peter via pin in the second round.

Austin Knickrehm received a bye in the first round of the 132 weight bracket before being pinned by Jackson Bode in the quarterfinals.

The lone junior wrestler on the day for the Saints received a bye in the consolation bracket and was upended by Brogan Hanson via major decision 12-4.

Tallin Johnson pinned Peyton Garza in his first match. In his semifinal match, Johnson lost a close match against #7 ranked Max Ehrich of Blue Earth Area 13-10. Johnson then pinned Kole Guth of St. Peter in the first round of the third-place match.

At 170, Freddy Carreon was pinned by Eli Hunt of St. Peter in his first match. In his consolation match, Carreon was defeated by Kean Kicks from Blue Earth Area 10-3.

Peyton Engelking advanced to the semifinal match with two byes before being pinned by Julian Hernandez of New Ulm in the second round. Engelking earned his third-place finish with a pin against Payten Haack of Waseca late in the third round.

Team totals:

1. Fairmont-Martin County West 232.0

2. Marshall 174.5

3. Jackson County Central 146.0

4. Blue Earth Area 122.0

5. New Ulm Area 101.0

6. St. Peter 96.0

7. Worthington 84.0

8. Redwood Valley 81.5

9. Windom-Mountain Lake 78.0

10. Waseca 75.5

11. Saint James Area 48.0

12. Pipestone Area 37.5

13. Luverne 12.5

Individual results:

106: Hudson Burnett- Pipestone Area

113: Mason Gehloff- Waseca

120: Lucas Jagodzinske- Fairmont-Martin County West

126: Jaxson Rohman- Fairmont-Martin County West

132: Kade Simmons- Windom- Mountain Lake

138: Connor Simmonds- Fairmont-Martin County West

145: Payton Handevidt- Jackson County West

152: Payton Anderson- Fairmont-Martin County West

160: Max Ehrich- Blue Earth Area

170: Eli Hunt- St. Peter

182: Spencer Wambeke- Marshall

220: Cole Hennings- Worthington

285: Kaleb Haase- Redwood Valley